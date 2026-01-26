news
Xbox gaming makes the jump to Windows on Arm, but can it stem the tide of gamers turning to Linux?
These are small numbers as it stands, but they conceal the fact that Linux is a more efficient platform for extracting better performance and battery life from your games (as Jason found out in his hands-on testing with the Asus ROG Ally X). The tides are slowly but surely turning.
While the Steam Machine could end up seeing a delay thanks to the ongoing RAM crisis, it’’ offer a PC-like experience that would be shorn of the cruft that Copilot has introduced. Microsoft keeps chasing the dream of AI, but it’s done so at the cost of many of Windows’ core pillars - including stability.
Gamers are noticing, too. Anecdotally, more adventurous enthusiasts are starting to dual-boot into Linux, or even remove Windows entirely. Developers and publishers have done some of the heavy lifting already to get games onto SteamOS, and now even storefronts are having their say.
“I'm really surprised at Windows. It's such poor-quality software and product, and I'm so surprised that it's [spent] so many years on the market. I can't believe it!” Michał Kiciński, the new owner of storefront GOG.com explained to PC Gamer.