Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

Xbox gaming makes the jump to Windows on Arm, but can it stem the tide of gamers turning to Linux?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



These are small numbers as it stands, but they conceal the fact that Linux is a more efficient platform for extracting better performance and battery life from your games (as Jason found out in his hands-on testing with the Asus ROG Ally X). The tides are slowly but surely turning.

While the Steam Machine could end up seeing a delay thanks to the ongoing RAM crisis, it’’ offer a PC-like experience that would be shorn of the cruft that Copilot has introduced. Microsoft keeps chasing the dream of AI, but it’s done so at the cost of many of Windows’ core pillars - including stability.

Gamers are noticing, too. Anecdotally, more adventurous enthusiasts are starting to dual-boot into Linux, or even remove Windows entirely. Developers and publishers have done some of the heavy lifting already to get games onto SteamOS, and now even storefronts are having their say.

“I'm really surprised at Windows. It's such poor-quality software and product, and I'm so surprised that it's [spent] so many years on the market. I can't believe it!” Michał Kiciński, the new owner of storefront GOG.com explained to PC Gamer.

