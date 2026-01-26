Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Challenger+ T3217 Packages 8-bit ATtiny3217 in a Compact, Battery-Ready Board

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

Dabao Evaluation Board to Showcase Open-RTL Baochip-1x RISC-V MCU

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

Espressif Launches Industry’s First MCU-Based Matter Camera Solution

The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

Innodisk Releases EXEC-Q911 Development Kit with Qualcomm QCS9075

Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
MX Linux 25.1 brings back switchable init systems

  
FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software

  
compromising encryption keys

  
Georgia (the Country) Turns to GNU/Linux [original]

  
now it's measured at almost 10%, based on statCounter


  
 


 
Seven Years After, Stallman Is Still Stallman

  
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Gets New Accessibility Features, Debian 12.13 Base

  
Android Leftovers

  
Ubuntu Pro subscription - should you pay to use Linux?

  
Raspberry Pi OS alternative DietPi just got a big update

  
The latest Linux distro to embrace Wayland also makes Arch more accessible

  
I ditched my favorite to-do app for a Linux terminal—here's what surprised me

  
Stop wrestling with Windows 11: 5 reasons Linux is finally the simpler choice

  
I found a new Linux distro that's a productivity powerhouse right out of the box

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This new Linux distro folds a gorgeous COSMIC desktop into an immutable Fedora base

  
GParted 1.8 Open-Source Partition Editor Released with Many Enhancements

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Hardware/Modding: LoongArch and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Kernel: Life is Strange, CachyOS Kernel 6.18.7, 20 Years of Linux Bugs

  
Games: An Old Windows CD-ROM, "Nexus Mods Vortex Gets Linux Support in 2026 Thanks to SteamOS", and "First Steam Machine Accessories Arrive"

  
The Richard Stallman (RMS) Criterion for Purchasing Flight Tickets (Booking/Buying) [original]

  
Their Projects, Their Rules [original]

  
Linux 6.19-rc7

  
Pop!_OS is what Ubuntu should have been for gaming PCs

  
Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop

  
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Universal Blue, Windows Copycat, and NixOS

  
Proxmox common mistakes and mods

  
Applications: Tmux, Keyboards, auto-cpufreq, and Docker

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: Setting up a home server

  
Victims of Abuse Are Not the Problem [original]

  
Americas Leaning to GNU/Linux, Americans Lessen Dependence on GAFAM [original]

  
Xbox gaming makes the jump to Windows on Arm, but can it stem the tide of gamers turning to Linux?

  
Guernsey: 5% GNU/Linux This Year [original]

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Vista 11 in Chaotic State, Microsoft Tries to Extinguish the Fire Again

  
Malawi: GNU/Linux Rises Above 4% This Year [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
ELEGANCE 4 "Leanora" With Style

  
TROMjaro 2026.01.13 (Unity is back as Default!)

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 25th, 2026

  
Android Leftovers

  
Not the Linux You Remember: 16 Every Day Tasks That No Longer Need the Terminal

  
Emmabuntüs DE 6: A newbie-friendly Linux to help those in need

  
GIMP 3.0.8 Released

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
AfagOS – Linux distribution

  
Bouncy Ball will always bounce back

  
The 6 Linux distros I expect to rule 2026 - as someone who's tested hundreds of them

  
Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More

  
Microsoft just gave us another great reason to switch to Linux

  
I Replaced Windows 11 With Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Much Better

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
EasyOS Development News

  
Games: Oldies, Steam, and WINE

  
today's howtos

  
Video:  Free/Libre Software And Our Freedom: Our shield against many digital injustices. [original]

  
Snap Store Neglect

  
Microsoft Confirms Windows Back Doors, 'Agentic OS' (Slopfest) Backfires Also

  
I’m new to Ubuntu, but these 6 things are already better than Windows 11

  
Tux Machines Grew Because of Attacks on Tux Machines [original]

  
Games: ARC Raiders, Sid Meier Collection, and Steam Deck Milestone

  
Free Software Has No "Kings" or "Queens" [original]

  
SteamOS proved the Linux desktop doesn't need to look like Windows to succeed

  
Vanilla OS 2 is the bulletproof Linux distro I recommend to friends

  
Raspberry Pi's USB upgrade, Photoshop on Linux, and more: Linux news roundup

  
CachyOS is the latest Linux distro to put Wayland first in its new update

  
I Replaced Windows 11 With Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Much Better

  
Why I recommend these 5 Linux file managers over GUI - and they're all free

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Original screenshot courtesy of hikari_no_yume

  
Today in Techrights

  
GIMP 3.0.8 Image Editor Released with Wayland and Font Handling Improvements

  
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause

  
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Leftovers

  
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Review of the week and Planet News Roundup

  
Mozilla: Martin Stransky et al on MozPhab, Firefox, Servo Etc.

  
Red Bait (Red Hat) on Buzzwords Like "AI" and "Zero Trust"

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and Lots More

  
Applications for GNU/Linux and "3 cool Linux apps to try this weekend"

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Godot 4.5.2 RC 1, Game About a 1993 Hint Line, Rootkits as Hostile Barrier to Linux Compatibility

  
Linux Foundation Issues Paid-for SPAM for Microsoft and Others, Promoting a Financial Scam

  
China's Deepin Linux has built-in [Slop], snazzy desktop

  
CachyOS ISO Release for January 2026 Brings KDE’s New Plasma Login Manager

  
The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution have released a new ISO snapshot today, for January 2026, which brings the latest package updates, new features, and various improvements.

 
Wine 11.1 is out

  
GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME

  
GNU Guix 1.5 Released with KDE Plasma 6.5, GNU Linux-Libre 6.17 Kernel

  
Software Freedom is the Goal [original]

  
Video of the Talk Richard Stallman Gave at Georgia Tech Yesterday Afternoon [original]

  
today's leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Firefox’s Tab Notes Feature Feels Genuinely Useful (For Me, At Least)

  
GNU/Linux Surge in Viet Nam (Almost 10% in 2026) [original]

  
Tonearm, New Unofficial TIDAL Client for Linux, Hits Beta

  
The philosophy behind ODF: openness, freedom and control

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This Week in Plasma: fixing all the things

  
Why Ubuntu? And the answer is, why not

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.7, and Linux 6.12.67

  
Alpine Linux Turns Equinix Metal Exit Into an Infrastructure Upgrade

  
Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs

  
Today in Techrights

  
