Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

The thing is, most of the time, that ends up being not much different than ordering an item. You save on shipping costs, and you can usually get it you want much more quickly than if you ordered it. But... it feels in a lot of ways just like it's very fast shipping. You browse a website, click a button, and then a few hours or days later, an plastic widget is in your hands. Convince me that this isn't equivalent to incredibly good shipping. (It does make it sustainable to share extremely niche things that you could not otherwise handle the logistics for. So: extremely good shipping.)

For me, that's a side benefit. If I could only print things that I've designed myself, I'd be happy with my 3D printer still (though, likely, less happy). The main show is being able to get a niche solution that's been tailored to my exact use case. To get a solution that no one else has thought of, because no one else has that exact problem. This is all the same for software. We'll circle back to the software side of things, because this runs into things I see my consulting clients deal with regularly, but let's dive deeper from the 3D printing perspective first.