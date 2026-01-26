Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Gets New Accessibility Features, Debian 12.13 Base

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 26, 2026



Based on the recently released Debian 12.13 “Bookworm” operating system, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.05 introduces a new script to make it easier for users to install the Wine software if they want to run Windows apps and games, sets the sound volume to 50% by default, and improves time zone and country selection.

This release also introduces numerous new accessibility features, such as MBROLA and Piper speech synthesizers, laptop battery level information, Index Braille embosser installation, Caja for desktop management in accessibility mode, LIOS (Linux-Intelligent-OCR-Solution), and KDE Connect for connecting your mobile devices.

