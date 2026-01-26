news
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Gets New Accessibility Features, Debian 12.13 Base
Based on the recently released Debian 12.13 “Bookworm” operating system, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.05 introduces a new script to make it easier for users to install the Wine software if they want to run Windows apps and games, sets the sound volume to 50% by default, and improves time zone and country selection.
This release also introduces numerous new accessibility features, such as MBROLA and Piper speech synthesizers, laptop battery level information, Index Braille embosser installation, Caja for desktop management in accessibility mode, LIOS (Linux-Intelligent-OCR-Solution), and KDE Connect for connecting your mobile devices.