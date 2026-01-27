Proton 10.0-4 adds support for new games, including Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality, Changeling VR, Summoners War: RUSH, Quantum Threshold, REACH, Fellowship, Metal Slug: Awakening, The Obsessive Shadow, Drop Dead: The Cabin, Zero Caliber 2 Remastered, and Lost Memories 3 Side Stories.

Based on the recently released Debian 12.13 “Bookworm” operating system, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.05 introduces a new script to make it easier for users to install the Wine software if they want to run Windows apps and games, sets the sound volume to 50% by default, and improves time zone and country selection.

Coming almost two years after GParted 1.6, the GParted 1.8 release is here to improve support for FAT filesystems by fixing a hang when setting FAT labels that match a root folder entry, as well as an issue where GParted displayed error messages along with the FAT label.

