Pop!_OS is what Ubuntu should have been for gaming PCs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



When using a PC to play games, you traditionally used Windows as the operating system. If you were a fan of Linux, this would consist of a dual-boot setup with a Linux distro as the primary OS and Windows as a secondary choice for gaming to enjoy maximum support. That's no longer the case, largely thanks to improved driver support in Linux and Proton from Valve. These days, one can use Linux as the primary OS for both work and play, and that is precisely how I have my gaming PC configured. But I switched to Pop!_OS for the best gaming experience.

Ubuntu is often recommended as the go-to distro for beginners and veterans alike. It's stable, runs GNOME, looks great, and has excellent support from British-based Canonical. Pop!_OS is essentially Ubuntu with a fancy skin and a bunch of tweaks and other changes that make it much more polished for gaming experiences. That's not to say you can't set up Ubuntu (or any other Linux distro, for that matter) for gaming, especially with Steam, but Pop!_OS is the way to go if all you want to do is get up and running with your game library installed and ready to play.

