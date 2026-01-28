news
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Coming almost three years after Transmission 4.0, the Transmission 4.1 release introduces support for IPv6 and dual-stack UDP trackers, support for trackers that only support the old BEP-7 module, optional sequential downloading, support for IPv6 Local Peer Discovery, and support for using a proxy server for web connections.
Transmission 4.1 also introduces a new option to verify a torrent immediately after it finishes downloading, the ability to cache IP addresses used in global communications and use them to fix the UDP6 warning log spam, as well as support for sending an IPv4 parameter during the Extension Protocol handshake.