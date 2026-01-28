news
ESP32, Jetson, Raspberry Pi, and "Running DOOM On Earbuds"
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ Meterbit Pixlpal – An open-source ESP32-S3 smart display with 128×64 RGB LED matrix, Hi-Fi audio output (Crowdfunding)
Designed by Meterbit Cybernetics in Nigeria, the Pixlpal is an open-source, ESP32-S3-based 11.25-inch 128×64 RGB LED matrix display designed as a customizable ticker for news, crypto, and smart home notifications, while also offering Hi-Fi audio playback. The device also includes a multi-function rotary encoder for local control, a digital MEMS microphone, and a 3.5 mm headphone output driven by a TI PCM5102A DAC for Hi-Fi audio playback. Pixlpal also provides a USB Type-C OTG port for power and programming, and a USB Type-A adapter port for firmware updates and peripherals.
-
CNX Software ☛ Lanner EAI-I351 – An NVIDIA Jetson Thor Edge Hey Hi (AI) computer with 100GbE QSFP28 port and 8x GMSL2 camera
Lanner EAI-I351 is a rugged edge Hey Hi (AI) computer built around the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform, featuring a 100GbE QSFP28 port for high-bandwidth networking and 8x GMSL2 camera inputs for low-latency vision processing.
-
Turn a Raspberry Pi Zero into a Global Ad Blocker with Pi-hole and Tailscale
Today I’m going to show you how to block ads and trackers, not just at home, but on every network you connect to. We’ll do this for the once-off cost of a Raspberry Pi Zero, which costs about the same as a takeaway meal and has no ongoing subscription fees.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Hackaday ☛ Pi Compute Module Powers Fully Open Smartphone
The star of the show and the thing that puts the ‘phone’ in ‘smartphone’ is the Quectel EG25-GL LTE (4G) and GPS module which is also used in the still-not-very-open PinePhone. Although the design of the carrier board and the 3D printable enclosure are still somewhat in flux, the recent meeting notes show constant progress, raising the possibility that with perhaps some community effort this truly open hardware smartphone will become a reality.
-
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Hackaday ☛ Running DOOM On Earbuds
Thus, [Arin] figured the easiest way to get the video data out would be via the Cortex-M4F’s serial UART running at 2.4 mbps. Running the game at a resolution of 320 x 200 at 3 frames per second would consume this entire bandwidth. However, all those extra clock cycles allow running an MJPEG compression algorithm that allow spitting out up to 18 frames per second. Much better!
-