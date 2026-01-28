news
Open Invention Network is Trying to Make Money Out of Its Software Patents 'Protection Racket' (Piggybacking the "Linux" Name)
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Open Invention Network Shifts to Tiered Funding and Expands GNU/Linux System
After two decades of endowment‑backed patent monopoly defense, Open Invention Network is moving to a tiered funding model and expanding its GNU/Linux System coverage.
-
Open Invention Network to charge member fee for Linux patent non-aggression
Alibaba, Amazon, Google, Microsoft among the OIN members that have already embraced the open-source software organisation’s next phase of growth...