whatstyle finds a code format style that fits given source files.

Code formatters like clang-format or uncrustify usually need a specific style definition how to reformat the code. This program looks at your source code and generates a style definition that the reformatted source fits its original formatting as closely as possible.

It should help programmers to begin using a formatting tool right away without the need to invest hours of reading the formatting tool documentation.

The currently supported formatters are clang-format, YAPF, Tidy, indent, Artistic Style, Uncrustify, scalariform, scalafmt, rfmt and rustfmt.

This is free and open source software.