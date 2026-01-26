news
Free and Open Source Software
BugStalker - Rust debugger - LinuxLinks
BugStalker is a modern debugger for Linux x86-64. Written in Rust for Rust programs.
AWSM - AWS manager - LinuxLinks
AWSM is billed as a powerful CLI tool to simplify working with AWS profiles, credentials, and sessions.
Relational - educational tool for relational algebra - LinuxLinks
Relational is an educational tool to provide a workspace for experimenting with relational algebra, an offshoot of first-order logic.
whatstyle - find a code format style - LinuxLinks
whatstyle finds a code format style that fits given source files.
Code formatters like clang-format or uncrustify usually need a specific style definition how to reformat the code. This program looks at your source code and generates a style definition that the reformatted source fits its original formatting as closely as possible.
It should help programmers to begin using a formatting tool right away without the need to invest hours of reading the formatting tool documentation.
The currently supported formatters are clang-format, YAPF, Tidy, indent, Artistic Style, Uncrustify, scalariform, scalafmt, rfmt and rustfmt.
VideoCut - lossless video cutter - LinuxLinks
VideoCut is a MP2/MP4 Cutter for Linux on base of mpv and ffmpeg. Cutting is lossless, the target file will not be reencoded.
It can be used for cutting out certain parts of the film. It handles avi,mkv,webm,vc1,mp2,mp4 (PS or TS). Other formats not tested but possible.
Lossless cutting implies not to reencode (decode/encode) the frames. So cutting can only be done at “I-Frames”. The library searches for the closest Frame at the given cutting point.
Reencoding is possible for exact cutting as well as converting to different containers and codecs.
VideoCut supports the cutting of subtitles when “Show subtitles” in the settings dialog is enabled. This flag will display the “first” subtitles stream and will cut all subtitles that have been defined in the “language” dialog.
Frolic - modified F-Chat client - LinuxLinks
Frolic is an F-Chat client developed for simplicity and stability. It’s based on the feature set of the legacy client Rising with a focus on smoothing down the rough edges and providing obvious, non-intrusive improvements.
Frolic re-uses the default fchat settings and directory so it’s easy to pick up where you left off – whether you’re coming from the official app or updating from Rising. That level of reliability is important, and is a staple of Frolic’s design ethos.
