posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 28, 2026



Quoting: Meet Roomy: An Open-Source Discord Alternative for the Decentralized Web —

Roomy is an open-source Discord alternative built on the AT Protocol (ATProto), the same protocol that powers Bluesky, with ActivityPub (the protocol behind Mastodon, Pixelfed, Pleroma, and others) planned for the near future. Currently in alpha, it sits somewhere between Matrix and Discord in terms of its practical position in the broader chat ecosystem.

That said, it aims to fill the niche currently dominated by Discord, while remaining a free, fully federated solution for full user freedom and greater privacy. In this article, we'll look at what Roomy is today, what it’s aiming to become, and what it could bring to this space.