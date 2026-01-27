news
today's howtos
LinuxConfig ☛ Default Firewall Configuration Guide on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Use Podman Containers on Ubuntu 26.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install yay on Arch Linux
yay (Yet Another Yogurt) is an AUR helper that simplifies installing, updating, and managing packages from both the official Arch repositories and the Arch User Repository (AUR). Instead of manually cloning PKGBUILDs, resolving dependencies, and running makepkg, yay handles the entire process with familiar pacman-style syntax.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Paru on Arch Linux
This guide demonstrates how to install paru on Arch GNU/Linux through three methods: source compilation, pre-compiled binary, or development tracking.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firewalld on CentOS Stream (10, 9)
When managing a CentOS Stream server or workstation, controlling network traffic is fundamental to securing your system against unauthorized access. Firewalld provides a dynamic firewall manager that organizes network rules into zones based on trust levels, allowing you to adapt security policies without disrupting active connections.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install UFW on Arch Linux
UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) provides a streamlined interface for managing GNU/Linux firewall rules, translating simple commands into complex iptables or nftables configurations. Originally developed by Canonical for Ubuntu, UFW is now available on Arch GNU/Linux for users who prefer straightforward firewall management over direct iptables manipulation.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Change Keyboard Layout on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install KVM on Ubuntu 26.04
AboutChromebooks ☛ How To Install NPM Linux [Ed: NPM is a malware delivery system operated by Microsoft]
NPM is installed alongside Node.js and is essential for managing JavaScript dependencies. This guide covers installing NPM on Linux using multiple approaches. Each method suits different scenarios, ensuring flexibility in setup.
Jan Wildeboer ☛ S3 Storage At Home With Garage Part 3: In Practice
Now that we have our own local S3 storage with garage and it is reachable via the standard https: route, let’s start doing things with it. Benchmarks! Backups of machines in the local network and maybe more!
Warning. This whole series is not a simple HOWTO. This series is about how I run my own S3 storage in my homelab. You have been warned. This is part 3, practical use cases.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Kubernetes on RHEL 10
You have got RHEL 10 up and running, and now you are thinking about setting up Kubernetes.
Elana Hamasman: A beginner's guide to improving your digital security
In 2017, I led a series of workshops aimed at teaching beginners a better understanding of encryption, how the internet works, and their digital security. Nearly a decade later, there is still a great need to share reliable resources and guides on improving these skills.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install GParted on Fedora 43
Managing disk partitions is a fundamental skill for GNU/Linux users. Whether you’re setting up a dual-boot system, organizing your storage, or resizing existing partitions, having the right tool makes all the difference. GParted stands out as the go-to partition editor for Fedora 43 users who need a reliable, graphical interface for disk management tasks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Monitorix on openSUSE
Monitorix stands as one of the most efficient lightweight system monitoring solutions available for GNU/Linux servers today. This open-source tool delivers comprehensive monitoring capabilities without consuming excessive system resources, making it ideal for production environments and embedded devices alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeIPA on Linux Mint 22
Managing multiple GNU/Linux systems with individual user accounts quickly becomes a nightmare. Password resets multiply. Access control fragments across machines. Security policies vary wildly. FreeIPA solves these headaches by providing centralized identity management, authentication, and access control for your entire GNU/Linux infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install IPTVnator on Linux Mint 22
Streaming live television has evolved beyond traditional cable boxes and satellite dishes. IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) delivers your favorite channels directly through your internet connection, offering flexibility and convenience. For Linux Mint 22 users seeking a powerful, open-source IPTV player, IPTVnator stands out as the premier choice.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx Mainline Version on Debian 13
Nginx stands as one of the most powerful and efficient web servers available today. Whether you’re hosting a simple website or managing complex enterprise applications, choosing the right Nginx version can significantly impact your server’s performance and feature availability.
ID Root ☛ How To Set Up ModSecurity with Apache on Debian 13
Web applications face relentless attacks every day. SQL injections, cross-site scripting, and brute force attempts are just a few threats targeting your Apache server. ModSecurity provides a robust defense layer that monitors, logs, and blocks malicious traffic before it reaches your applications.
