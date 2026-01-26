news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



Quoting: Raspberry Pi OS alternative DietPi just got a big update —

DietPi is a popular Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi computers and other single-board computers. There's a new major release out this week, though it comes with some bad news for systems that can't be updated to Debian 12 or later versions.

DietPi is sticking to its goal of a thin-and-light server platform, with some built-in tools for configuring and backing up your system. The "DietPi-Software" library can help you install and set up any tools you need, like Docker, Plex, and Syncthing, in addition to the usual packages available from Debian's repositories. It's also still available as an install script for existing devices running Debian, in addition to operating system images for devices from Raspberry Pi, NanoPi, Orange Pi, PINE64, and others.

This release adds ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi-Software library, which can be used for hosting cloud storage and web office applications. It's replacing the standard version of ownCloud, which does not support PHP 8.x (the version in Debian 12 and 13) and now only receives occasional updates. Migrating from ownCloud to Nextcloud is also possible, if you want to try that.