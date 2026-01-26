original
The Richard Stallman (RMS) Criterion for Purchasing Flight Tickets (Booking/Buying)
In his latest talk he mentions how he pays for things
The latest talk by RMS spoke about paying with cash or paying without non-free software (attributing the issue mostly to JavaScript in Web sites). He has said for many years already that paying for something without anonymity is likely OK if the invoice/bill already has one's name on it (e.g. some utility bill) or the purchase requires a real name (e.g. passenger's ID and ID documents for boarding transport like planes). He also alluded to payment with cheques and said he'd book flights over the telephone, as otherwise he might need to move between terminals at the airport to arrange a choice between different airlines, based on time and/or price. █
Image source: Alexander Graham Bell