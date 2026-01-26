Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

original

The Richard Stallman (RMS) Criterion for Purchasing Flight Tickets (Booking/Buying)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



In his latest talk he mentions how he pays for things

The latest talk by RMS spoke about paying with cash or paying without non-free software (attributing the issue mostly to JavaScript in Web sites). He has said for many years already that paying for something without anonymity is likely OK if the invoice/bill already has one's name on it (e.g. some utility bill) or the purchase requires a real name (e.g. passenger's ID and ID documents for boarding transport like planes). He also alluded to payment with cheques and said he'd book flights over the telephone, as otherwise he might need to move between terminals at the airport to arrange a choice between different airlines, based on time and/or price. █

Image source: Alexander Graham Bell