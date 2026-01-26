news
Kernel: Life is Strange, CachyOS Kernel 6.18.7, 20 Years of Linux Bugs
-
Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Reviving Life is Strange: Before the Storm on Modern Linux with a glibc Shim | Larvitz Blog
Life is Strange: Before the Storm shipped with native Linux support back in 2017. That was a different era - glibc 2.26 was current, and some developers made the unfortunate choice of linking against internal, undocumented glibc symbols. Fast forward to 2026, and the game refuses to start on modern distributions like Fedora 43. The symbols it depends on no longer exist.
The fix is a small shim library that brings back the missing functions. After implementing it, I played through the entire game without issues.
-
Stress test Deepin 25.01 via build CachyOS Kernel 6.18.7 (VENV)
-
The New Stack ☛ Pebblebed Ventures’ AI tool analyzes 20 years of Linux bugs
VulnBERT is an AI-assisted tool that reportedly identifies 92.2% of bug-introducing commits with a low 1.2% false positive rate.