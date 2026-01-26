Kernel: Life is Strange, CachyOS Kernel 6.18.7, 20 Years of Linux Bugs

Life is Strange: Before the Storm shipped with native Linux support back in 2017. That was a different era - glibc 2.26 was current, and some developers made the unfortunate choice of linking against internal, undocumented glibc symbols. Fast forward to 2026, and the game refuses to start on modern distributions like Fedora 43. The symbols it depends on no longer exist.

The fix is a small shim library that brings back the missing functions. After implementing it, I played through the entire game without issues.