Trigger a notification on USB device insertion using udev
Geeky Gadgets ☛ Install GNU/Linux on an M1 MacBook Air : Dual-Booting Asahi GNU/Linux 2026 Guide
What if you could unlock the full potential of your M1 MacBook Air, breaking free from Apple’s tightly controlled ecosystem? In this walkthrough, Veronica Explains shows how installing GNU/Linux on an M1 MacBook Air can transform your device into a highly customizable, open source powerhouse.
Play raw entropy noise via ALSA (bypass PulseAudio/PipeWire)
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install phpMyAdmin on Fedora 43
Managing databases through command-line interfaces can be intimidating, even for experienced developers. phpMyAdmin offers a powerful web-based alternative that simplifies MySQL and MariaDB database administration. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing and configuring phpMyAdmin on Fedora 43, from initial setup to security hardening.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Transmission on Debian 13
Transmission stands as one of the most trusted BitTorrent clients in the GNU/Linux ecosystem. Its lightweight design, minimal resource consumption, and powerful daemon capabilities make it the go-to choice for both desktop users and server administrators.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Askbot on Debian 13
Building a thriving Q&A community requires the right foundation. Askbot, an open-source question-and-answer platform built with Python and Django, delivers exactly that—a robust forum software that mirrors the functionality of Stack Overflow while giving you complete control over your community’s data and features. Debian 13 provides the perfect hosting environment for Askbot installations.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MySQL 8.4 on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
MySQL 8.4 LTS is the current long-term support release of the widely used relational database management system, offering extended support through 2032, improved InnoDB performance, and enhanced security defaults including stronger password policies.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MariaDB 11.8 on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
MariaDB 11.8 is the latest long-term support (LTS) release from the MariaDB Foundation, featuring native vector search capabilities for Hey Hi (AI) workloads, extended TIMESTAMP support until 2106, UTF-8 as the default character set, and faster parallel backup operations. This release delivers LTS stability with modern features ideal for production database deployments.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Fix SSH Not Working on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Kubernetes on Ubuntu 26.04
ZDNet ☛ The only Linux command you need for monitoring network traffic - and how to use it
Linux has a tool for everything. Sometimes those tools come in the form of an easy-to-use GUI, and other times a command is necessary. For monitoring network traffic, your best bet is the command line.
Once you dive down the rabbit hole of possible commands for this task, you could become overwhelmed with choices -- and with the complexity of some of those commands.
Enabling Oracle Linux YUM Service Access using Private Service Access
As organizations expand their cloud adoption, protecting sensitive data while maintaining operational agility has become a top priority. In Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the Service Gateway has long enabled private, on-cloud access to the Oracle Service Network (OSN), keeping service traffic off the public internet and within the Oracle network. However, because it allowed access to all OSN services in a region, customers with strict compliance or security mandates often found themselves needing finer control.
They wanted to restrict connectivity to only the services they trust, enforce precise policies that reflect Zero Trust security principles, and protect against risks like data exfiltration or unauthorized service use. They also needed the ability to use private IPs for service endpoints—ensuring a stronger security posture without complicating operations.