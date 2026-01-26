news
Games: An Old Windows CD-ROM, "Nexus Mods Vortex Gets Linux Support in 2026 Thanks to SteamOS", and "First Steam Machine Accessories Arrive"
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I tried playing my 90s Windows CD-ROM games on Linux, and it was surprisingly easy
Running old CD-ROM games on modern Windows isn't too hard if you know how to manage Windows' compatibility software. But what if you have a Linux desktop and don't want to leave your old Windows games behind?
Recently I picked up a couple of Windows 98 to 7-era games on CD-ROM from a thrift store: Star Trek: Starfleet Command and Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor. While holding them felt nostalgic, I realized I wasn't sure how possible playing them on my now-preferred Linux desktop would be. It turned out with modern software it's actually pretty easy.
-
Nexus Mods Vortex Gets Linux Support in 2026 Thanks to SteamOS
Nexus Mods has announced a significant shift in its development strategy for 2026. After a period of experimenting with a standalone “Nexus Mods App,” the team is pivoting back to its roots. The goal is to consolidate all recent innovations and design lessons directly into the existing Vortex manager.
With over 1.4 million monthly users, Vortex remains the titan of the modding world, and this “modernisation” phase aims to make the software more responsive and accessible for everyone.
-
Geeky Gadgets ☛ First Steam Machine Accessories Arrive : From Glow Skins to Native ‘GeForce NOW’ App on Ubuntu
What if your gaming setup could reflect not just your playstyle, but your personality? Deck Ready walks through how the latest Steam Machine accessories are transforming customization in gaming. From modular designs that allow seamless component swaps to glow-in-the-dark skins inspired by everything from graffiti to Halo, these accessories go beyond functionality, they’re a bold expression of individuality. With Valve at the forefront, the gaming world is entering a new era of personalization, offering players the chance to create setups as unique as the games they love. But is this shift a fleeting trend, or are we witnessing the future of gaming hardware?