Games: An Old Windows CD-ROM, "Nexus Mods Vortex Gets Linux Support in 2026 Thanks to SteamOS", and "First Steam Machine Accessories Arrive"

Running old CD-ROM games on modern Windows isn't too hard if you know how to manage Windows' compatibility software. But what if you have a Linux desktop and don't want to leave your old Windows games behind?

Recently I picked up a couple of Windows 98 to 7-era games on CD-ROM from a thrift store: Star Trek: Starfleet Command and Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor. While holding them felt nostalgic, I realized I wasn't sure how possible playing them on my now-preferred Linux desktop would be. It turned out with modern software it's actually pretty easy.