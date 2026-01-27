news
Games: Godot Engine 4.6, "Stop Killing Games", and More
The free and open source Godot Engine 4.6 is out now with major upgrades | GamingOnLinux
Game developers should take a look at the brand new Godot Engine 4.6 release, bringing a big refresh to the popular cross-platform open source game engine.
Stop Killing Games final verified vote count for the EU petition is just under 1.3 million | GamingOnLinux
The team running the Stop Killing Games initiative have given a status update on the EU petition vote count, and it's good news for everyone involved.
The full VR mode for KDE Plasma continues getting more advanced | GamingOnLinux
Recently I covered the draft code to add a full VR mode into the KDE Plasma desktop, and it has only continued to get more advanced with recent updates.
Vampire Crawlers from the Vampire Survivors dev poncle gets a new trailer and upcoming demo | GamingOnLinux
Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors is a bit of a mouthful isn't it? There's a new trailer to show it off, and details of a demo.
STAR WARS Battlefront II private server and mod launcher KYBER goes open source | GamingOnLinux
Games die and publishers move on, but STAR WARS Battlefront II released in 2017 from DICE and EA now has an open source private server and modding tool.
Banjo-Kazooie gets a native PC port with Linux / Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux
Bringing another Nintendo classic to PC, the community has delivered with Banjo-Kazooie via the Banjo: Recompiled project that's now available.
GE-Proton 10-29 released with updates to FEX, Wine, DXVK and a few game fixes | GamingOnLinux
GE-Proton 10-29 has arrived to bring more game compatibility to SteamOS / Linux with a bunch of fixes and improvements throughout.