Wine 11.1 is out
The Wine development release 11.1 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- Various changes that were deferred during code freeze.
- More pixel format conversions in WindowsCodecs.
- More work on ActiveX Data Objects (MSADO).
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.x/wine-11.1.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.