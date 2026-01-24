Do you waddle the waddle?

The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

Wine 11.1 is out

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2026



The Wine development release 11.1 is now available.

What's new in this release:

Various changes that were deferred during code freeze.

More pixel format conversions in WindowsCodecs.

More work on ActiveX Data Objects (MSADO).

Various bug fixes.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.x/wine-11.1.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.

You will find documentation here.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.

