news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



Quoting: This new Linux distro folds a gorgeous COSMIC desktop into an immutable Fedora base | ZDNET —

Origami Linux was conceived in 2021, which makes it relatively new for an operating system. The goal behind this distribution was to create something beautiful and secure. To achieve that, the developer decided to take the COSMIC desktop and marry it with an immutable Fedora base. That's not all.

You could also opt for an Arch base that includes the CachyOS kernel, or a version created specifically for NVIDIA GPUs.

The name Origami seems apropos, given that this operating system can "unfold" into various incarnations.

I gave Origami Linux a go to see what was what, and here's my take.