GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Universal Blue, Windows Copycat, and NixOS

Windows 8 was perhaps the most controversial release from Microsoft in recent decades. Some praised its UI, while others rejected a tiled-based interface on a desktop OS. The software giant did try to address some of the criticism with the release of Windows 8.1, but it didn't land very well, either.

As a result, Windows 8 holds less than one percent market share worldwide, according to Statcounter's December 2025 data. However, its unique take on the desktop environment is something that people still talk about even today. I, for one, still love the idea of the full-screen Start menu with tiles and miss it.

If you are like me and running Linux, you can get a seriously good taste of Windows 8 on your desktop. You can now recreate the Windows 8 vibe on your Linux desktop with the help of an open source project called Win8DE.