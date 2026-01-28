news
Firefox Tooling Announcements and Mozilla is Promoting Slop Instead of Web
-
Firefox Tooling Announcements: Firefox Profiler Deployment (January 27, 2026)
The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed: [...]
-
Mozilla ☛ The State of Mozilla: Are you ready to choose your future? [Ed: Slop instead of Web.]
We’re at a fork in the road.[...]
The future of Hey Hi (AI) — and the future of the web — is ours to define. We want to make that future to be one where humanity thrives, and technology helps out.