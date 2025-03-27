news
today's howtos
-
Linux Magazine ☛ A modern find command
An update for the find command, fd offers significant improvements with many user-friendly options.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Understanding pacman -Syu Command in Arch Linux
Unraveling the mysterious Syu in pacman
-
TecMint ☛ How to Set Up Auto-Restart for Failed Services on OpenRC
However, if a service crashes or stops unexpectedly, it won’t restart automatically, to fix such an issue, you need to set up a system to restart services automatically after a failure.
-
TecMint ☛ Install Subsonic to Create Your Personal Media Server on Linux
Subsonic gives you full control over your media anytime, anywhere and it is packed with useful features and comes with apps for Android and iOS, making it a versatile media server.
-
Klara ☛ Accurate and Effective Storage Benchmarking
A well-designed storage performance benchmark provides meaningful insights into system capabilities, but inaccurate methods can lead to misleading conclusions. This guide breaks down how to define scope, design realistic tests, verify results, and ensure repeatability for reliable benchmarking. Learn how to avoid common pitfalls and measure storage performance with confidence.
-
[Repeat] APNIC ☛ Automating ISP networks with Ansible and phpIPAM
I work for ADN Telecom Ltd, an ISP in Bangladesh. Like any ISP, there are times when we need to push bulk updates to customers, so we decided to go for automation. However, as we began automating, we realized that we had two separate inventories — one for automation and one for the database — and these inventories were not synchronized or regularly updated. This issue led us to look for a solution, which I’ll describe in this post.
-
[Repeat] SANS ☛ Privacy Aware Bots
Staring long enough at honeypot logs, I am sure you will come across one or the other "oddity." Something that at first does not make any sense, but then, in some way, does make sense. After looking at the Next.js issue yesterday, I looked through our logs for other odd headers I may spot. I came across a header that is somewhat normal, but not usually used by bot: [...]
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Windsurf on Debian 12
Windsurf is rapidly becoming a favorite tool among developers seeking an AI-enhanced coding experience on GNU/Linux systems. As Codeium’s next-generation Hey Hi (AI) IDE, it offers unprecedented capabilities that can transform your development workflow on Debian 12.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreNMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreNMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. LibreNMS stands as a powerful, community-driven network monitoring system that provides comprehensive visibility into your network infrastructure. This feature-rich platform offers automated device discovery, detailed performance graphs, customizable alerting, and extensive SNMP support—all through an intuitive web interface.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Opera Browser on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Opera Browser on Debian 12. Debian 12, codenamed “Bookworm,” offers a stable and reliable operating system environment. While Firefox comes as the default browser, many users prefer alternatives like Opera for its unique features and capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Valgrind on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Valgrind stands as one of the most powerful debugging and profiling tools available for GNU/Linux developers. On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), you have multiple options to install this essential utility.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kitty Terminal Emulator on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kitty Terminal Emulator on GNU/Linux Mint 22. Terminal emulators have become an essential tool for GNU/Linux users, providing an interface to execute commands, manage files, and control the system efficiently.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fwupd on openSUSE
Firmware updates play a crucial role in maintaining the security and optimal performance of your hardware devices. As technological threats evolve, keeping your firmware updated has become as important as updating your operating system. Fwupd is a powerful daemon designed specifically for GNU/Linux systems that simplifies the process of updating firmware for various devices.
-
Hackster ☛ Microchip FPGA Design Tools v2024.2 Install on Ubuntu 20.04
This project details the installation and setup of Microchip's FPGA design tools Libero SoC Design Suite 2024.2 and SoftConsole v2022.2