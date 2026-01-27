Red Hat's Latest Buzzwords (Slopfest) and False Marketing

In enterprise IT, a single physical server often has multiple entry points. There may be a frontend (FE) for production and application traffic, a backend (BE) for storage, database and other connectivity, and a management (ME) interface for administration. Ideally, this would all be in DNS so that it's structured, consistent, and reliable. Unfortunately, we regularly find that this is not the case, which presents reporting challenges that a platform like Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform (AAP) cannot sort out in isolation.