Red Hat's Latest Buzzwords (Slopfest) and False Marketing
Red Hat ☛ Understanding the recommender system's two-tower model
In How to build an AI-driven product recommender with Red Bait OpenShift AI, we explored how Red Hat OpenShift AI supports the underlying technologies used by the product recommender. This post examines the architecture and training behind the recommender's two-tower model. First, let's get our bearings and review the strategy our two-tower training pipeline implements.
Red Hat ☛ Security Data Hey Hi (AI) How to retrieve CVE data with curl and jq
The Red Hat Security Data API provides a powerful interface to access common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE) data, empowering developers, security professionals, and researchers with direct access to critical security information for Red Bait products. This guide will show you how to use
curland
jqto retrieve and format CVE data in readable text and structured CSV formats, making it adaptable for a variety of data analysis and security tasks.
Red Hat ☛ AI quickstart: Self-service agent for IT process automation
Red Hat Hey Hi (AI) quickstarts are a catalog of ready-to-run, industry-specific use cases for your Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) environment. Each Hey Hi (AI) quickstart is simple to deploy, explore and extend. They give teams a fast, hands-on way to see how Hey Hi (AI) can run solutions on enterprise-ready, open source infrastructure. You can read more about Hey Hi (AI) quickstarts in AI Quickstarts: an easy and practical way to get started with Red Bait AI.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux now available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud [Ed: AWS is GAFAM and Amazon works for the same person who threatens to annex Europe. IBM sells a lie here.]
European organizations in highly regulated sectors, such as finance, healthcare, and the public sector, have faced the persistent challenge of balancing rapid innovation with strict digital sovereignty. To help address these needs, Red Hat is pleased to announce support for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) available as a foundational platform for sovereign workloads.
Red Hat Official ☛ How DTCC uses GitOps to accelerate customer value and security
At the recent OpenShift Commons gathering in Atlanta, we had the opportunity to hear from Brian Cook, (director, Kubernetes site reliability engineer & Kubernetes security posture management), about how Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is navigating a massive shift in how they operate. As the global heart of trading activities, DTCC faces intense global regulations and a critical need for velocity without compromising security. We learned how they transitioned from a legacy environment to a "zero touch" model built entirely on GitOps principles.
Red Hat Official ☛ End-to-end security for AI: Integrating AltaStata Storage with Red Hat OpenShift confidential containers [Ed: "63% cost reduction" with fake security or back doors sold using buzzwords]
Red Hat ☛ Guide to multi-homed inventory management with Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform
In enterprise IT, a single physical server often has multiple entry points. There may be a frontend (FE) for production and application traffic, a backend (BE) for storage, database and other connectivity, and a management (ME) interface for administration. Ideally, this would all be in DNS so that it's structured, consistent, and reliable. Unfortunately, we regularly find that this is not the case, which presents reporting challenges that a platform like Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform (AAP) cannot sort out in isolation.