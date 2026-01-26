Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

Seven Years After, Stallman Is Still Stallman

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



During the talk, Stallman spent more than a little time talking about FSF’s current membership drive, and his conversation was peppered with mentions of FSF — both during his talk/lecture and during the Q&A session that followed, indicating that in addition to being an FSF board member, Stallman is still very much a part of FSF’s continuing operations, which hasn’t always seemed to be the case in recent years.

At one point he was asked about the events that led up to his resignation at FSF and MIT, which he fielded gracefully and called a misunderstanding. Truthfully, it looks as if Stallman’s exile is over and the public is generally willing to accept that Stallman was largely pushed from public life by ill conceived and misunderstood statements by Stallman.

Through the grapevine, I’m hearing that we’re likely to see more from Stallman in the future. I’m sure that will be to the chagrin of some and the delight of others.

