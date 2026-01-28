news
PostgreSQL News: WAL-G 3.0.8, pgDay Paris 2026, and Nordic PGDay 2026
-
PostgreSQL ☛ WAL-G 3.0.8 released
The WAL-G team is pleased to announce the release of version 3.0.8 of WAL-G.
WAL-G is a tool for archival database restoration for PostgreSQL and several other databases.
This release includes several improvements relevant to PostgreSQL users: [...]
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pgDay Paris 2026 - Schedule is posted!
pgDay Paris 2026 will be held in Paris, France, on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at the Espace Saint-Martin. It features two tracks of PostgreSQL presentations from leading experts of various disciplines covering a wide range of topics. Alongside the main track it will include a second track with sponsored presentations showcasing innovative products and services from our partners.
The schedule for the regular talks is now published and the sponsor talks will get posted soon.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Nordic PGDay 2026 - Schedule is posted!
Nordic PGDay 2026 will be held in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at the Scandic Park Helsinki. It features two tracks of PostgreSQL presentations from leading experts of various disciplines covering a wide range of topics. Alongside the main track it will include a second track with regular presentations as well as sponsored presentations showcasing innovative products and services from our partners.
The schedule for the regular talks is now published and the sponsor talks will get posted soon.