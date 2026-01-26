Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop

Just under three months ago, Zorin OS 18 was released to the public. It's a Linux-based operating system that has a primary focus on making Windows users as comfortable as possible. This includes adding OneDrive functionality and even allowing users to change their desktop GUI to mirror that of Windows 10 or 11.

It seems the strategy paid off, as, after just a month after release, 780,000 Windows users had downloaded Zorin OS 18. Of course, we had no way of knowing how many of those downloads lead to actual installs, let alone conversions. However, it was interesting to see that the interest in Linux was strong, at the very least.

Fortunately, it appears as if that initial month wasn't just a passing fad. While the momentum has cooled a little bit, the devs have reported that the OS has accrued over 1.5 million Windows downloads in just under three months.