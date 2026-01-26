Do you waddle the waddle?

Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

ELEGANCE 4 "Leanora" With Style

Manjaro 26.0.1 has just arrived, along with Cinnamon 6.6.3 with its new design.

The kernel remains at 6.12 pending the next one planned for long-term support.

ISO: 26.0.1-260117-linux612

