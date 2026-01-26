Most Linux users encounter broken packages eventually. An interrupted update, a failed install, or a dependency that wandered off into the woods are all issues that contribute to broken packages. While it's sometimes possible to use a Linux graphical interface such as Synaptic to fix many problems, I go to terminal commands first.

Let’s start where most people live: Debian derivatives such as Linux Mint, Ubuntu, and Pop!_OS. This is the environment I’m most comfortable using and what I'll focus on. I’ve dabbled in other Linux infrastructures, so I’ll add a quick run-through for the largest ones at the end.