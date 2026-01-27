The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

Coming almost four months after GIMP 3.0.6, the GIMP 3.0.8 release is here with better support for Wayland systems when listing input devices, and several font handling improvements by making font loading on startup a lot faster, waiting for fonts to be fully loaded before loading any file, and special-casing the Skia font family.

Coming almost two years after GParted 1.6, the GParted 1.8 release is here to improve support for FAT filesystems by fixing a hang when setting FAT labels that match a root folder entry, as well as an issue where GParted displayed error messages along with the FAT label.

Based on the recently released Debian 12.13 “Bookworm” operating system, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.05 introduces a new script to make it easier for users to install the Wine software if they want to run Windows apps and games, sets the sound volume to 50% by default, and improves time zone and country selection.

news

OpenSSL 3.6.1 Is Now Available with Important Security Patches and Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 27, 2026



OpenSSL 3.6.1 is here to address several critical security vulnerabilities, including CVE-2025-11187, causing improper validation of PBMAC1 parameters in PKCS#12 MAC verification, CVE-2025-15467, a NULL dereference in the SSL_CIPHER_find() function on unknown cipher ID, and CVE-2025-15469, causing openssl dgst one-shot codepath to silently truncate inputs bigger than 16 MB.

This release also addresses CVE-2025-66199, fixing TLS 1.3 CompressedCertificate excessive memory allocation, CVE-2025-68160, a heap out-of-bounds write in BIO_f_linebuffer on short writes, CVE-2025-69418, causing unauthenticated/unencrypted trailing bytes with low-level OCB function calls, and CVE-2025-69419, an out-of-bounds write in PKCS12_get_friendlyname() UTF-8 conversion.

Read on