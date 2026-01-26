Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

news

TROMjaro 2026.01.13 (Unity is back as Default!)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



2026 brings something new but also old to TROMjaro: The Unity Layout style is back because we managed to fix an annoying thing with it.

Let me explain.

When I first discovered Linux I fell in love with Ubuntu’s Unity. A desktop that had the apps icons on the left bar, then a thinner top bar with useful info and tray icons: [...]

If you maximized an app, the app’s menu and window buttons were part of the top main bar, and this maximized the space for any maximized app :slight_smile: . Lovely!

On top of this (pun intended) you could search through an app’s menu to quickly access its settings and options. Again made so much sense. I can quickly search through huge menus for whatever I quickly needed.

[...]

When I released TROMjaro with XFCE I realized that I can simulate the Unity Layout since XFCE is so damn easy to customize. Right click and add stuff to panels, move them, rearrange…so insanely cool.

But there were issues with integrating the Gnome apps into it since these bloody apps do not have a proper top bar.

Read on