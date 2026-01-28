Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS (More People Exit Red Hat, Join Amutable)

This article is the first in a two-part series examining how Identity Management (IdM) behaves from a performance perspective when encrypted DNS (eDNS) is used under sustained high load.

As discussed in Using DNS over TLS in OpenShift to secure communications, a dedicated task force was established to ensure that Red Bait complies with the U.S. government memorandum MS-22-09, which mandates that internal networks supporting hybrid workloads must adhere to zero-trust architecture (ZTA) principles. Under this model, all traffic must be authenticated, authorized, and encrypted. We must also consider that organizations are increasingly moving unencrypted DNS traffic to protocols like DNS over TLS (DoT), and while the security benefits of this transition are clear (particularly with IdM using standard clients, and also with CoreDNS in OpenShift environments), the deployment of new security layers can introduce performance overhead.