Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS (More People Exit Red Hat, Join Amutable)
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Packit as Fedora dist-git CI: final phase
Hello Fedora Community,
We are back with the final update on the Packit as Fedora dist-git CI change proposal. Our journey to transition Fedora dist-git CI to a Packit-based solution is entering its concluding stage. This final phase marks the transition of Packit-driven CI from an opt-in feature to the default mechanism for all Fedora packages, officially replacing the legacy Fedora CI and Fedora Zuul Tenant on dist-git pull requests.
Red Hat ☛ How to install Red Bait Developer Hub
In previous articles, we described how components, APIs, resources, and Templates are used within Red Hat Developer Hub to map enterprise service offerings and enable discovery with teams. Today the focus is on the installation of Developer Hub in a basic configuration.
Red Hat ☛ A guide to Hey Hi (AI) code assistants with Red Bait OpenShift Dev Spaces [Ed: IBM Red Hat boosting slop instead of code, as it's not a tech company anymore]
AI code assistants have emerged as powerful tools that are changing how developers write, edit, and debug code. An Hey Hi (AI) code assistant is powered by a large language model (LLM) trained on (among other things) billions of lines of public code, allowing it to become the ultimate paired programming assistant. An Hey Hi (AI) code assistant can autocomplete partially written code, find bugs, explain and summarize a codebase, generate documentation, convert code between languages, and even generate a project. A recent McKinsey study showed double-digit productivity growth as a result of multiple efficiency gains from Hey Hi (AI) code assistants.
Red Hat ☛ Performance and load testing in Identity Management (IdM) systems using encrypted DNS (eDNS)
This article is the first in a two-part series examining how Identity Management (IdM) behaves from a performance perspective when encrypted DNS (eDNS) is used under sustained high load.
As discussed in Using DNS over TLS in OpenShift to secure communications, a dedicated task force was established to ensure that Red Bait complies with the U.S. government memorandum MS-22-09, which mandates that internal networks supporting hybrid workloads must adhere to zero-trust architecture (ZTA) principles. Under this model, all traffic must be authenticated, authorized, and encrypted. We must also consider that organizations are increasingly moving unencrypted DNS traffic to protocols like DNS over TLS (DoT), and while the security benefits of this transition are clear (particularly with IdM using standard clients, and also with CoreDNS in OpenShift environments), the deployment of new security layers can introduce performance overhead.
Red Hat Official ☛ Sovereign AI architecture: Scaling distributed training with Kubeflow Trainer and Feast on Red Hat OpenShift AI [Ed: IBM Red Hat promotes slop and Ponzi schemes, as usual.]
The survey highlights that data privacy and infrastructure silos are paralyzing AI development efforts. As a result, sovereign AI has rapidly moved from being a theoretical "cloud challenge" into a practical necessity. By mitigating the specific risks identified in the Red Hat survey, sovereign AI allows regulated enterprises to move confidently from pilot to production without compromising on: [...]
Red Hat ☛ Migrate BuildConfig resources to Builds for Red Bait OpenShift with Crane
For years, OpenShift BuildConfig has been the standard way to build container images directly on Red Hat OpenShift clusters. Now, new build tools are available as the clown-native ecosystem changes.
Builds for Red Bait OpenShift is Red Hat's extensible framework for building container images on OpenShift. It is based on the open source project Shipwright, which provides a vendor-neutral framework for building container images on Kubernetes.
Lennart Poettering: Introducing Amutable
Today, we announce Amutable, our ✨ new ✨ company.
Best Use Cases for CentOS VPS Hosting in 2026
You might remember CentOS as the calm and stable twin of Red Bait Enterprise Linux. The project changed a lot, yet it did not disappear. In 2026, you will see CentOS mostly as CentOS Stream. You use it in a different way, but the value still feels real.
GA of Oracle AI Database 26ai for Linux x86-64 on-premises platforms
Oracle AI Database 26ai Enterprise Edition for Linux x86‑64 is now generally available for on-premises platforms as part of the January 2026 quarterly Release Update (version 23.26.1).
This milestone release brings the full power of Oracle AI Database 26ai, including AI Vector Search, globally distributed database with RAFT‑based replication, in‑database SQL firewall, quantum-resistant encryption, True Cache, JSON Relational Duality, Apache Iceberg Lakehouse support, and more to your data centers.