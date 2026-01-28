The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 28, 2026



Google's return to the desktop has been now cemented with the latest leak of the so-called "Aluminium OS." Accidentally shared by Google, 9to5Google managed to capture some screen recordings of this new creation that Google has been developing behind the scenes. A recent submission to the Google Issue Tracker revealed a Chrome Incognito bug, complete with video evidence from a system running Aluminium OS. Before the video was removed, 9to5Google obtained recordings showing a new Android-powered PC operating system. Running on the latest Android 16 platform, the system is being internally tested on an HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 Chromebook laptop equipped with 12th Generation Intel "Alder Lake-U" Core processors. As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture.

