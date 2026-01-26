Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

news

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 25th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 26, 2026



This week was slow in news and releases, and the most important ones were a new GIMP 3.0 maintenance update, MX Linux 25.1 as the first update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series, Mozilla’s official Firefox RPM package for Linux, a new GNU Guix release after three years, and the CachyOS ISO update for January 2026.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new Linux computers from Slimbook. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for January 25th, 2026.

Read on