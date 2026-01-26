original
Victims of Abuse Are Not the Problem
Three months ago we travelled to London for 1.5 days. There was a trial regarding the identify of who did (or didn't) do horrible things to my wife. The Judge accepted that horrible things had been done to my wife. It was well documented in our lawsuits [1, 2]. The only question was, who did that?
The other side 'recruited' a serial strangler of women (on Microsoft's payroll) to drain our legal budget, so we were prevented from presenting evidence or calling witnesses. After the trial the hired guns (sued by their own clients [1, 2, 3]) had the audacity to threaten my wife with prison despite following the orders in full.
This is how lawfare and SLAPPs work in the UK. We urgently need a serious reform. This is work in progress, as noted last week. █
