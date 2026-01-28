news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 28, 2026



Quoting: 3 reasons KDE Plasma is still my go-to Linux desktop —

If you read our Linux newsletter, you know that I've tried several desktop environments over the years. I'm yet to find one I like better than KDE Plasma, though, and these are the reasons why.

In case you aren't familiar, KDE Plasma is a desktop environment you can use when you install a Linux or FreeBSD computer. A desktop environment is made up of all the interface elements you interact with. Think Windows' famous task bar and start menu. Like in the case of Plasma, it can also involve various frameworks and function-extending software that improve your PC experience.