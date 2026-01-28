The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

original

Recent News/Developments: Server, Birds, Trolls, and Richard Stallman

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 28, 2026,

updated Jan 28, 2026



Service Under Maintenance

There's a remote possibility of power going down. "The scheduled maintenance has been completed," the upstream hosting provider said about the datacentre one hour ago, but the power is still being tested:

There's no further scheduled maintenance at this time. This means we can focus on adding pages, having also cleared up about 60 GB of disk space on the server yesterday afternoon.

Guarding the Birds

This morning I had to get some large rocks to prevent the cats from ambushing the birds. They recently made some unsuccessful attempts, so prevention would be better than escalation or injury.

Aside from that, the birds are happy.

Guarding From Trolls

We've not been attacked by trolls for quite some time and we suppose firm response to trolls (in the past) taught them not to even bother. It has now been a month since the last escalation (after I lost spoke to the police about this subject).

RMS Coverage

More coverage about Richard Stallman (RMS) will likely follow in February. He plans to give more talks. █