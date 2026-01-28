original
Recent News/Developments: Server, Birds, Trolls, and Richard Stallman
Service Under Maintenance
There's a remote possibility of power going down. "The scheduled maintenance has been completed," the upstream hosting provider said about the datacentre one hour ago, but the power is still being tested:
There's no further scheduled maintenance at this time. This means we can focus on adding pages, having also cleared up about 60 GB of disk space on the server yesterday afternoon.
Guarding the Birds
This morning I had to get some large rocks to prevent the cats from ambushing the birds. They recently made some unsuccessful attempts, so prevention would be better than escalation or injury.
Aside from that, the birds are happy.
Guarding From Trolls
We've not been attacked by trolls for quite some time and we suppose firm response to trolls (in the past) taught them not to even bother. It has now been a month since the last escalation (after I lost spoke to the police about this subject).
RMS Coverage
More coverage about Richard Stallman (RMS) will likely follow in February. He plans to give more talks. █