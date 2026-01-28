today's leftovers

news
Instructionals/Technical
Minimal Runtime Kernel Module Dependency View
Roman Komarov ☛ Solving Shrinkwrap: New Experimental Technique
In this article, I present my new technique for solving a CSS problem that was deemed impossible — true shrinkwrapping of an element with auto-wrapped content. By using anchor positioning and scroll-driven animations, we can adjust our element’s outer dimensions by measuring its inner contents, demonstrating that for many cases this can already work and might unlock a future native feature.
University of Toronto ☛ The two subtypes of one sort of package managers, the "program manager"
I've written before that one of the complications of talking about package managers and package management is that there are two common types of package managers, program managers (which manage installed programs on a system level) and module managers (which manage package dependencies for your project within a language ecosystem or maybe a broader ecosystem). Today I realized that there is a further important division within program managers. I will call this division application (package) managers and system (package) managers.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Declarative RPM: Cleaning Up Your Spec Files
Debian Family
Anton Gladky: Introducing v2/changelogs FTP-Master API
v2/changelogs – FTP-Master API released and how can it be used to track your uploads
So-called 'FSFE'