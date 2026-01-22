news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2026



Quoting: FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager —

FreeBSD is a Unix-like operating system that has roots in Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD), which itself originated from research conducted at the University of California, Berkeley, in the 1970s.

The OS is known for its advanced networking features, security capabilities, and freedom-focused licensing, finding use in a wide range of hardware ranging from embedded systems to being the backbone of major cloud services.

Unfortunately, it looks like KDE's Plasma Login Manager won't be working on it, as an accepted merge request sees the focus turn to compatibility on Linux systems.