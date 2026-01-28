news
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 333: Photoshop on Linux?, CachyOS, MX Linux, ReactOS, PikaOS, NexPhone, & more GNU/Linux news
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Uptime Funk | LINUX Unplugged 651
When your self-hosted services become infrastructure, breakage matters. We tackle monitoring that actually helps, alerts you won't ignore, and DNS for local, and multi-mesh network setups.
Late Night Linux – Episode 370
Wikipedia is 25 years old and has found a good way to deal with the Hey Hi (AI) scraping problem, the Python Software Foundation funds the security work they had planned, curl’s bug bounty program is ending, Raspberry Pi has new underwhelming hardware, and European proprietary trap AWS hasn’t won Félim over. Plus a reminder about the upcoming OggCamp event, and a call for participation.