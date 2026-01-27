Free and Open Source Software, and Review

news
Minisforum AI X1 Pro running Linux: BIOS - LinuxLinks
This is a series looking at the Minisforum AI X1 Pro running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective.
When I published the first article in this series, the 64GB RAM / 1TB NVMe model sold for £929. Since then the price has increased to £1,255. That’s because of soaring prices for RAM and NVMe caused by a massive surge in AI demand.
For this article in the series, I’m going to take you through the options available in the BIOS using a standard USB video capture card. So what’s BIOS?
In the world of computing, BIOS, which stands for Basic Input/Output System, plays a crucial role. It’s a type of firmware that kicks in to provide essential runtime services for operating systems and programs, while also handling the hardware initialization needed during the boot-up process. When you power on your computer, the BIOS firmware, typically pre-installed on the motherboard, ensures everything starts up smoothly.
Gurren - SSH tunnel manager - LinuxLinks
Gurren is a fast, terminal-based SSH tunnel manager with a TUI and background service.
This is free and open source software.
LinNote - keyboard-driven scratchpad - LinuxLinks
LinNote is a fast, keyboard-driven scratchpad for Linux.
It’s built for KDE Plasma with Qt6.
This is free and open source software.