posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 27, 2026



Quoting: Mid-Point Project Progress: What I’ve Learned So Far – Malika's Blog —

Reaching the midpoint of this project feels like a good moment to pause, not because the work is slowing down, but because I finally have enough context to see the bigger picture.

At the start, everything felt new: the codebase, the community, the workflow, and even the way problems are framed in open source. Now, halfway through, things are starting to connect.

When I began working on Papers, my main focus was understanding the codebase and how contributions actually happen in a real open-source project. Reading unfamiliar code, following discussions, and figuring out where my work fit into the larger system was challenging.