posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 28, 2026



Quoting: Why desktop Linux matters, even if (almost) no one uses it —

Linux—you've heard of it, and maybe you've given it a try once or twice. However, statistically, you're probably not a committed desktop Linux user. Globally, as of 2025, just over 4% of desktop PCs run Linux. That's a tiny slice of the market, and yet it's a milestone for Linux worth celebrating.

You'd think that at this point, waiting for the "year of desktop Linux" is pointless, and that overall desktop Linux is irrelevant. I'm here to tell you that even if desktop Linux never gains a single point of market share again, it's important and needs to exist. Here's why.