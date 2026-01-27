news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 27, 2026



Quoting: Proton VPN reveals major Linux makeover – both for GUI and CLI users —

Proton VPN has announced a significant push to modernize its Linux offerings.

The Swiss-based company has confirmed that a complete interface overhaul is in the works, while simultaneously dropping a massive feature update for command-line users.

For those relying on the best VPN for privacy, this is a welcome signal that the Linux ecosystem remains a top priority. While the provider has spent the last year bringing its Windows and Mac apps to new heights, the Linux VPN client is now getting the "speedrun" treatment to close the gap.