news
Krita 5.2.15 bugfix release!
Quoting: Krita 5.2.15 bugfix release! | Krita —
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.15. This is a bug fix release with a number of crash fixes and workarounds to improve use with the Xiaomi Pad.
Do you waddle the waddle?
MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.
The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.
The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.
The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.
Quoting: Krita 5.2.15 bugfix release! | Krita —
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.15. This is a bug fix release with a number of crash fixes and workarounds to improve use with the Xiaomi Pad.