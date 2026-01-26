Linux 6.19-rc7

So normally this would be the last rc of the release, but as I've mentioned every rc (because I really want people to be aware and be able to plan for things) this release we'll have an rc8 due to the holiday season.

And while some of the early rc's were smaller than usual and it didn't seem necessary, right now I'm quite happy I made that call. Not because there's anything particularly scary here - the release seems to be going fairly smoothly - but because this rc7 really is larger than things normally are and should be at this point.

Now, it's not *hugely* larger than normal, so it's not something that makes me worry, but it's just large enough that it makes me go "good that we have an extra week".

Anyway, it all looks otherwise very normal. A bit over half is drivers (networking and gpu being most of it as usual, but there's a bit of everything in there), and the rest is the usual random mix: tooling, architecture fixes, VM, networking, rust driver base fixes, documentation, some filesystem work...

So we have two more weeks to go, and apart from the different timing, nothing looks particularly odd or worrisome.

Please keep testing, and let's hope things really do calm down now.

Linus