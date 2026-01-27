news
Free Software Education and Online Events
Education
Coalition for Networked Information ☛ CNI Fall Meeting Videos Now Available
All videos from CNI’s Fall 2025 Membership Meeting are now openly available on the CNI website and our YouTube and Vimeo channels.
FOSDEM ☛ FOSDEM 2026 - Present a lightning lightning talk
Reviews will be done on a rolling basis until the evening before each session (so friday evening for the saturday session, saturday evening for the sunday session). There will be some priority given to entertaining and lighthearted talks (until we have too many and need something serious to balance them out).
Benjamin Henrion ☛ IOT Friday pre-Fosdem
A pre-fosdem workshop where you can hack around your IOT gadgets (esp32, arduinos, ch32v003, etc…) .
Events
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, January 30, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, January 30 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, February 6, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, February 6 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
