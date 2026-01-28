Do you waddle the waddle?

GNU/Linux "Market Share" Measured at 5.2% in Croatia

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 28, 2026,

updated Jan 28, 2026



Today:

Based on these numbers from statCounter, GNU/Linux is making gains in eastern Europe. It's at almost 5% in Poland, for instance.

Will it improve ahead of 2027? █