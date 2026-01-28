The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

news

TUXEDO Computers Unveils Intel-Powered InfinityBook Max 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 28, 2026



The Intel-powered InfinityBook Max 15 features an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with 16 cores and 16 threads, 24 MB cache, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 128 GB DDR5 5600MHz Kingston RAM, and up to 8TB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 WD_Blue SSD storage.

The Linux laptop also includes mid-range graphics cards in the form of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 with 8 GB GDDR7 VRAM, which are connected to a gorgeous 15.3-inch WQXGA Omnia LED display featuring a productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, and 300Hz refresh rate.

Read on