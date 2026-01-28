news
TUXEDO Computers Unveils Intel-Powered InfinityBook Max 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop
The Intel-powered InfinityBook Max 15 features an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with 16 cores and 16 threads, 24 MB cache, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 128 GB DDR5 5600MHz Kingston RAM, and up to 8TB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 WD_Blue SSD storage.
The Linux laptop also includes mid-range graphics cards in the form of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 with 8 GB GDDR7 VRAM, which are connected to a gorgeous 15.3-inch WQXGA Omnia LED display featuring a productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, and 300Hz refresh rate.