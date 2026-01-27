news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Arsse - Advanced RSS Environment - LinuxLinks
The Arsse is a news aggregator server, written in PHP, which implements multiple synchronization protocols. Unlike most other aggregator servers, The Arsse does not include a Web front-end (though one is planned as a separate project), and it relies on existing protocols to maximize compatibility with existing clients.
This is free and open source software.
Arsse - Advanced RSS Environment - LinuxLinks
The Arsse is a news aggregator server, written in PHP, which implements multiple synchronization protocols. Unlike most other aggregator servers, The Arsse does not include a Web front-end (though one is planned as a separate project), and it relies on existing protocols to maximize compatibility with existing clients.
This is free and open source software.
Wiki-Go - flat-file wiki platform - LinuxLinks
Wiki-Go is a modern, feature-rich, databaseless flat-file wiki platform built with Go. It provides a clean, intuitive interface for creating and managing knowledge bases, documentation, and collaborative content without requiring any external database.
This is free and open source software.
pfetch - system information tool - LinuxLinks
pfetch is a pretty system information tool written in POSIX sh.
The goal of this project is to implement a simple system information tool in POSIX sh using features built into the language itself (where possible).
pomoru - minimalist Pomodoro TUI - LinuxLinks
pomoru is a keyboard-driven TUI application for focused work. It combines a Pomodoro timer with a small task manager so you can track what you’re working on without leaving the terminal.
This is free and open source software.